IN THE U.S. THE ANIMALS IN CHARGE OF THE ZOO

The campaign for the deconstruction of the world order, the rule of law and the wrecking of the US and world economy has begun earnest. Donald Trump isn’t President yet but he has announced his intention to put the loonies in charge of the asylum, including himself of course. The animals are to be in charge of the zoo.

You’ve got Marco Rubio, the feckless whimp who took full frontal abuse from Donald Trump in Mr. Rubio’s campaign, who made fun of the size of Mr. Rubio’s genitals from the public platform, but now is serving the great white hope.

You got Matt Gaetz who is to be the Attorney General. This man who was just investigated by the U S Justice Department for child sex trafficking, and resigned from Congress with the announcement of this Trump appointment, which resignation forestalled the investigation into his ethics by the U S Congress, is now to head the Justice Department. This a mockery to be sure but the serious intent is to make all the cases against Donald Trump go away and then prosecute Mr. Trump’s political opponents.

The looniest of all though has got to be making the twit of all twits Robert Kennedy Jr Health and Human Services Secretary. This is the man who campaigned against vaccines, even though he vaccinated his own children. He is to mind his nation’s health and with it the world.

We are in for tough time with these folks.

They are not kidding.

We wish it was only Americans who would suffer from this tomfoolery. The problem is we all will suffer now that these idiots are running the show.

