INAGUA UP IN ARMS OVER MIGRANTS COMING THERE

People in Inagua hit the panic button when they learned on Friday 17 July 2020 that the government proposed to land 23 Haitian migrants in Matthew Town and keep them there for repatriation to Haiti. They were afraid after the Covid 19 migrant was dumped in Freeport and caused a whole scare there. They complained that there was no facility there to treat such a person, no personal protective equipment and the doctor had left the island for Nassau that morning. The Government was unmoved, accusing the population of losing their humanity in the face of Covid 19 and said that all the necessary precautions were being taken and that they would only be there for a short time. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was said to be expediting their return home. The population had no confidence in the administration that they would be protected.