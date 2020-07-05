Independence Dumbed Down … Just lousy

The Bahamas Government led by the Free National Movement and Dr. Hubert Minnis has decided that there will be no independence celebrations this year. This was announced by the head of the Independence Secretariat Mark Humes MP. You may as well say it’s nothing. There are no flags around, no bunting on the public buildings. They say because of Covid 19, the celebrations this year they will have a virtual independence day celebration. This is unacceptable. Any excuse not to celebrate our nation. You don’t think these lazy guys and dolls could not get themselves as a Cabinet a do a ceremony in the public square to mark the day. The police just did a whole passing out ceremony at the Police College, so why couldn’t this cabinet do the same. Just lousy.