17 July 2022

Celebrating the 49th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas in Miami with the Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith and Lady Smith with Ambassador Brian Seymour, Mario Donato OM, Andy Ingraham, Consul General Curt Hollingsworth and Mrs Hollingsworth, Reverends Denrick Rolle and Jonathan Archer, Deputy Consul General Joy Newbold and Consul Chala Cartwright and the Independence Choir. 17 July 2002.