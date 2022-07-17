IS IT RIGHT TO BAN HAITIAN WOODEN VESSELS ?

There is a report that Customs in The Bahamas has banned wooden Haitian cargo vessels coming to The Bahamas. It is not confirmed or known why this decisions has been made. The problem is that it is jeopardizing the business operations of a Bahamian company in Inagua that buys goods coming in from Haiti, stores them in a warehouse in Inagua and then transships them to other ports. This provides a valuable source of cheaper goods for Bahamians, and helps with the economic situation in Haiti. When you now ban wooden boats, you are stopping that business. We ask customs to revisit this matter.