IS SANITY BACK IN THE U. S. WITH JOE BIDEN?

On Wednesday 20 January 2021, Joseph Biden Jr became the 46th President of the United States. They are still arguing American exceptionalism. Kamala Harris, a Black woman and a woman of Indian descent , is now the 49th Vice President of the United States. That was history, they said, being made. There seemed to be a sigh of relief now that the petulant, racist idiot named Donald Trump was sent sulking back to Florida in defeat as a former President.

That is all fine and good for them and since they are our allies and trading partner and protector, we congratulate them. The Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis sent a congratulatory note to them. So it should be.

The point here though is the larger relief in the world and in the region that at long last there might be some sanity back in the American capital. At long last there is someone who has a world view. There is someone who will see and appreciate the role that the United States plays in the world order. You don’t miss the water until the well runs dry.

Until Donald Trump, it was more or less assumed by the region and the world that the U S would play a constructive role in helping to keep world order and resolving the problems of war and peace. Donald Trump deconstructed those assumptions and shattered the belief that the United States would always be a reliable and logical partner. He was a fool. The world suffers now because he was a fool and allowed the Covid 19 pandemic to spread across the globe without American leadership and science to guide and control it.

Anyway, he is gone. The man who found his first wife on a beach outside the British Colonial Hotel in Nassau, is now the President. Like we said, perhaps sanity is now back in the American capital.