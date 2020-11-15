Is The President Of The Senate Doing Her Job?

The President of the Senate Dr, Mildred Hall Watson must do a better job at protecting the rights of Senators especially those of the minority. There is a time for partisan politics but that is not when you are in the chair as President of the Senate. The rules are clear that Senators cannot make personal imputations against other Senators, yet despite the demand for the withdrawal of the allegation of unlawful behaviour against Senator Fred Mitchell, the President refused to order its withdrawal. This is certainly not right. The President must do her job.