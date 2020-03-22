IT WAS THE FNM THAT LOCKED US UP IN OUR HOUSES!

1. ATLANTIS CASINO – closed; Many jobs lost? Who knows?
2. YARDIE BAR, KFC & Wendy’s dem – closing 7:30 pm
Two shifts of employees gone!
3. BARBER SHOPS – who cares. They closed too!
4. MINNIS DOCTOR FRIENDS – Open straight thru
5. JITNEY DRIVERS – no money, no honey. They make money daily.
How they will buy food, sweetheart money, weed money?
6. CHURCH – closed. How will Pastor dim get paid?
7. GAS STATION – close 5 pm. Those on 4 -12 now have job
8. In the USA, the government giving away $250 billion.
NO RED TAPE
9. In the BAHAMAS: go to social services or NIB. Complete one form
They lost the form. Do one next form. Get run-around because
this one did not come to work and she have your form.
Get bad attitude
10. Sandals closed
11. Resorts World Bimini closed.
12. END RESULT: FRUSTRATED PUBLIC. More crime.
VOTE THE FNM OUT!!!