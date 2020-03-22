IT WAS THE FNM THAT LOCKED US UP IN OUR HOUSES!

1. ATLANTIS CASINO – closed; Many jobs lost? Who knows?

2. YARDIE BAR, KFC & Wendy’s dem – closing 7:30 pm

Two shifts of employees gone!

3. BARBER SHOPS – who cares. They closed too!

4. MINNIS DOCTOR FRIENDS – Open straight thru

5. JITNEY DRIVERS – no money, no honey. They make money daily.

How they will buy food, sweetheart money, weed money?

6. CHURCH – closed. How will Pastor dim get paid?

7. GAS STATION – close 5 pm. Those on 4 -12 now have job

8. In the USA, the government giving away $250 billion.

NO RED TAPE

9. In the BAHAMAS: go to social services or NIB. Complete one form

They lost the form. Do one next form. Get run-around because

this one did not come to work and she have your form.

Get bad attitude

10. Sandals closed

11. Resorts World Bimini closed.

12. END RESULT: FRUSTRATED PUBLIC. More crime.

VOTE THE FNM OUT!!!