IT’S MINNIS FAULT THE PANIC IN GRAND BAHAMA

Eyewitness news photo

Grand Bahama was sent into panic on Tuesday 21 July 2020 after the Prime Minister announced without notice, the shutting down of the island. This is really good practice at being a police state. There were long lines at the food stores, gas stations and pharmacies. Stupidity reigns in this Government. Smooth talking Minister for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson was on TV saying all was well and we should simply obey the rules. Of course that’s easy for him to say with this 10k a month pay cheque coming sure as the sunshine every month. No crying : “Daddy I’m hungry”, in his house. Clueless they all are.