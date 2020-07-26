Hubert Minnis’ Order Killed The Conch’s At Potter’s, Arawak and Montagu

The decision of the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis to shut down the fish markets at Arawak Cay, Potter’s Cay and Montagu has led to the mass deaths of conchs in the water awaiting sale. Some 8,000 conchs had been caught and were awaiting sale, when the order came to stop selling. Conchs have started dying and have had to be thrown away. The picture shows just one vendor’s haul being disposed of by a Potter’s Cay Vendor. The vendors have tried reaching out to Michael Pintard, the Minister for Marine Resources but nothing so far.