THE VENDORS AT ARAWAK AND POTTERS AND MONTAGU

The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis closed down the businesses of the vendors at Arawak Cay and Potter’s Cay. There is no distinction between the restaurants at Potters Cay and Arawak Cay and McDonalds. Except maybe the fact that they’re owned by black people. So McDonald’s is open but they are not. Meanwhile at Montagu, the vendors were told by the police that they can clean fish at the ramp but they cannot sell fish. The public bathrooms have been closed to the fish vendors just to ensure that they have no reason to be out there we guess.