JAILING INNOCENT BAHAMIANS WALKING OFF THE PLANE

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday 21 July 2020, the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis abruptly decided to shut down the island of Grand Bahama. He left people scrambling to get out and long lines at the food stores. No notice given. Among those were a group that came in on a Bahamasair plane from Freeport which arrived late that Tuesday evening after a lot of turnaround at the airport When they and another flight from Ft Lauderdale landed in Nassau, they were promptly arrested by the police and put on buses and after an additional four wait were forced to stay in the Breezes Hotel as quarantine inmates. One of them allegedly an 11 year-old unaccompanied minor. The Prime Minister later apologized but the damage was done. This is a real police state.