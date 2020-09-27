JEANNE THOMPSON THE CONTRARIAN AT IT AGAIN

EDITOR,

Ordinarily the movement by a politician like Vaughn Miller from the FNM to the PLP would not warrant my attention, but I was forced to note his words ‘‘it is time for me to do what is best for me’’.

This made me think of the lack of altruism in politics. In the sixties we were moved by the words of the late US President John F Kennedy when he said at his inauguration ‘‘ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.’’

Mr Miller has turned it upside down by saying ‘‘it is not time for you to do for your country, it is time for your country to do for you.’’

What sad times in which we now live? Where is the love for country and care for constituents? Is this why persons commit to political parties?

Maybe we should be more careful in choosing the persons for whom we vote.

JEANNE THOMPSON

Nassau,

24 September 2020.