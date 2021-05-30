JOHN PINDER AND THE RED BAG WITH MONEY IN IT

John Pinder, public servant, in FNM shirt at centre

Two sets of reports are coming out of Fox Hill where John Pinder, the Director of Labour, who is the nominee for the FNM, is campaigning in the Government’s car in an FNM T shirt in violation of the public service rules. One is that his supporters were giving out red bags saying “ Happy Mother’s Day” on them and inside was a one hundred dollar bill, and he would walk away from the scene shouting at the person: “ you know what to do”. The other is that people have heard that he has access to the millions of Brent Symonette and so when he shows up at the door, he is asked for money and he tells them he doesn’t have any. Which do you believe?