KAMALA HARRIS COMES CALLING

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell welcomes Kamla Harris to The Bahamas

The miscreants of social media were trying to make a mountain out of a molehill with the visit of Kamala Haris, Vice President of the United States, as she visited Nassau on 8 June2023.  The visit was a routine visit to consult with the Leaders of the Caribbean region as part of Joe Biden’s promise to engage with the region.

This is the second  face to face for our Prime Minister Philip Davis and the fourth interface with the Caricom leaders and the Dominican Republic.  There is nothing unusual about it.

The main purpose was to follow up on the promises made at the Summit of the Americas last year in Los Angeles.

This is also pride month in the LBGTQI community.  Mrs. Harris said to them: “ You know that we are here to support you” at a brief interface at the airport, shortly after her arrival.

That then became fodder for the nonsense of the ignoramuses that continue to harass people because of who they identify as. This is sickening.

We just hope that the advocacy in the country continues and that these people who have a problem with it, will go get a  life.

