MICHAEL PINTARD TALKS WITH FORKED TONGUE

Last week when the Prime Minister gave his budget statement to the country, he called for decisive action in the face of the poor performance of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the island of Grand Bahama’s economy. The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard was quoted by The Tribune as saying that he was concerned about the performance of the Grand Bahama Port Authority but he did not want the government to own the Port. This was classic bait and switch, trying to have your cake and eat it too. Now this past week on Friday 9 June 2023, the Leader of the Opposition was at it again. This time he says that the Prime Minister’s statement is causing more uncertainty in Freeport. That cannot be so. This man lives over the bridge in Freeport. He almost lost his life in the storm. So he knows that the bridge to his home is still not repaired, four years after Hurricane Dorian. Whose responsibility is that? He knows that when he was in Government he allowed the Port to abandon their responsibility for the airport in Grand Baha, for the hotel in Grand Bahama. He knows what the state of the roads is in Freeport. How can he say the Prime Minister’s comments are causing uncertainty? What has caused the uncertainty is the failure of the owner of the Grand Bahama Port Authority to perform the provisions of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, nothing to do with anything that the Prime Minister had to say. Push must come to shove.