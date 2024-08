Kayla Married! Kayla Married! A Fox Hill Gal In Inagua

Fred Mitchell MP Fox Hill at the wedding of Kayla Wilmott of Blueberry Hill in Fox Hill with Basil McIntosh MP for Inagua. Kayla married Kylon Arnett in Matthew Town, Inagua with her sister in law Anita Wilmott of LW Young Jr High School and Kayla’s mother Nancy Wilmott. 10 August 2024