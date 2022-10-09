Keeping Sweetheart In The U S Gets You Fired

It never ceases to amaze you how prudish the U S and the British can be. It is a natural state of man to be sexually attracted to other people. Natural as the green grass. But well there are certain rules about human conduct in the workplace that have been put in place to protect against the abuse of power. However, you ask yourself why this forensic enthusiasm for parsing over the lives of two grown people in a workplace who like to jump into bed together. The latest to get fired for it was the head of the Inter-American Development Bank. The Americans insisted that he had to go because he was sweethearting one of the employees, and well his sin was promoting her over others. Then when that dirty deed was done, the Washington Post in the middle of the OAS meeting last week in Lima published a report that the Secretary General of the OAS is being investigated for having a consensual relationship with a member of the staff. You ask yourself who gives a damn? Well, they say his sin is that other members of the staff felt intimidated by the relationship. Oh well, we guess he had better go. Right now there is someone in the US government who simply doesn’t like what this fellow Luis Almagro has been saying lately and so it’s time for him to go by fair means or foul. Who do you think has the power to leak and plant a story in the Washington Post? We assure you it wasn’t any Caricom country.