KEITH BELL ROW: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Keith Bell, the Minister for Immigration, has become a lightning rod for the Opposition. They have targeted him and there are political consequences to his interventions in public. For the third time in a year, the Prime Minister has had to intervene with regard to comments made publicly by the Minister. The comments by him are truthful but they have in each case created a firestorm with the PLP’s opponents that for some reason PLPs seem to adopt and require quieting of the storm by the head man.

So, the latest is the fact that out of compassion, the Minister decided to administer the oath of citizenship to a widow of a Bahamian which man asked him to do so before he died. The dying wish was never carried out before the man died, but was done at the funeral with the widow taking the oath at the funeral. The public and especially the FNM did not like it at all.

First out of the gate was Coalition of Independents ( aka Coalition of Idiots) Lincoln Bain, himself no straight arrow, but immediately shouting the Minister must resign and seeking to impugn the Minister’s motives.

The facts are these. No law was broken. What might have occurred in the swearing in was unusual or unorthodox but not unlawful So what you have is an Opposition party standing up making noise about nothing.

Look at this : Dr. Duane Sands who had to resign because he broke the health rules during the pandemic; Michael Pintard who had to resign as Chair of the FNM because of an accusation of a murder for hire plot; you have Adrian Gibson and Lanisha Rolle both up before the courts as former FNM MPs for crookedness and the Leader of the Opposition is calling for Keith Bell to resign.

Oh yes, the secretary for the former Chair of the Beaches and Parks Authority under the FNM is now charged with bilking money from the Authority.

This sounds like an FNM rogues’ gallery. No way they have the moral authority to call for anyone’s resignation.

