Kenneth Kemp AKA Congo Man Is Cremated In Freeport

Senator Fred Mitchell at the memorial service for Kenneth Kemp aka Congo Man 20 December 2019 in Freeport, Grand Bahama at St Paul’s Methodist Church.
Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell with former Minister of Health Dr Marcus Bethel, former Foreign Service Officer Dashwell Williams and former MP Pleasant Bridgwater 21 December 2019 at the funeral service of PLP Stalwart Kenneth Kemp aka Congo Man at St Mary Star of the Sea in Freeport

