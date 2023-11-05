KINGSLEY MUST WIN IN GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

Prime Minister Philip Davis, Chester Cooper and Kingsley Smith Jr.

There is a lot at stake in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election to be held on 22 November 2023. If the PLP loses, then the vultures in the PLP, led by friends of the former king, hiding behind the curtain, will be out in full force to say that the PLP’s Leader Philip Davis is a loser. If we win and win small, they will say that the support of the PLP is weak. We must win and win big. But then again any win will do. Politics is funny. Even though you see all this hugging and kissing going on with them and who took the chicken run and supposedly dropped out of the other ace. There is the hope from that faction in the PLP that the Prime Minister loses the seat and then all bets are off. What a shame. What treachery. What cowardice.