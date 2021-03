Stalwart Councilor Kingsley Smith died at his home last week in Bootle Bay in West End, Grand Bahama on Wednesday 3 March 2021. His family was with him at the time. He was 90 years old. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife Flora and his children including PLP Aspirant for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Kingsley Smith Jr. The file photo shows Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell visiting the late Mr. Smith earlier in the year at his home on 7 February 2021