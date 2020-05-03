Kudos To Columnist Kelly Burrows From The Master Motivator

Today, we pause to honor and celebrate a simply outstanding Bahamian Hotelier, Kelly Burrows, in our “Profiles in Excellence Series” . Kelly as he is affectionately called, is from the old school where commitment, integrity, and hard work was the Hallmark. I first met Kelly at the Princess Hotel & Casino in Freeport where he served in an executive position. He is well read and a prolific letter to the editor writer. His leadership skills are above average and he is compassionate , and cares about his fellowman. As John Quincy Adams said ” if your actions inspire others to dream more , learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader “. Well Kelly Burrows is definitely a leader. . When ever I run into him , he always have a word of encouragement for me. I thank him publicly today for raising the ceiling on my possibilities.

