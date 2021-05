The PLP’s Leader Philip Davis with President of the Trade Union Congress Obie Ferguson at the Willamae Bridgwater Centre 25 May 2021. Senator Fred Mitchell, Opposition spokesman on Labour, Glenys Hanna Martin MP, Senator Michael Darville, Pia Glover Rolle, Bradley Kemp, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Justin Smith were the PLP’s delegation. The two sides agreed to settle the terms of a concordat on labour legislation reform in the PLP’s next term. 25 May 2021