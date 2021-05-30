LEON LUNDY RESPONDS TO ANDROS LOCKDOWN

21 May, 2021.

Today, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that travellers going to and from Andros are required

to produce a negative RT-PCR test no older than five days from the date of travel or provide proof of full vaccination. This announcement once again proves that there was no

comprehensive thought process in this decision.

Vaccines were delivered to Andros at the end of April, which means that there are no “fully vaccinated” persons up to this time 23 May). This scenario begs the following question: Will this decision remain in place for the next 4 to 5 weeks?

To further frustrate the residents in Andros is the fact that there are no laboratories in Andros. If

a Covid-19 test is done, it must be sent to Nassau to have the results interpreted. This means that for business purposes or even in the event of emergencies, individuals will be forced to wait several days for the turn around time for the results of the RT-PCR test, which may hinder travel within 5

days.

Moreover, for South Andros (Congo Town) – which only has flights three times per week, this is a frustration that makes travel virtually impossible by placing the travel time out of the approved five-day window.

Androsians are concerned about the testing facilities and the turn around time when samples are sent to Nassau.

It is imperative that the Competent Authority address this issue as a matter of urgency.

