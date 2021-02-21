Letter To The Editor From Kelly Burrows On Michael Scott Q C

Dear. Editor.

Below is a quote from your Editorial February 16. 2016 from Mr. Michael Scott, he was rewarded for the attack on the Prime Minister as Chairman of the Hotel Corporation, now his open disagreement with the Minister of Tourism on the Lucayan Sale that he put together, also his involvement in the Deputy Prime Minister having to resign, causes one to wonder what’s is his agenda

He should have never been made Chairman, he’s a loose canon, under Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, perish the thought it would have never entered their minds.

Then we have Mr. Ruben Rahming and the Speaker-giving an ultimatum to the Government, who’s in charge of the country? You have all these neophytes disrespecting authority without any consequences taken.

May I use your forum to pose some questions to attorney Michael Scott, who is obviously extremely against Dr Minnis as leader of the Free National Movement.

First of all, you have made the statement that Minnis “lacks support of the white Bahamians”. Pray tell, who made you spokesman for white Bahamians? If you have a beef with Dr Minnis or if you don’t support him for your own personal reasons, then stand on your own two feet, but don’t drag your entire race into it with you! Furthermore, do you really think their money is what is going to determine whether Dr Minnis wins or loses? Think about it! L O Pindling did not have the financial support of the average white Bahamian, but that didn’t keep him out of power! The PLP has never had the financial support of the average white Bahamian, but that didn’t keep them from winning the last election!

You get up on national radio and rip Dr Minnis’ plan for tax-free zones to shreds. Have you at least seen the blueprint? Have you asked to meet with Dr Minnis and given him any suggestions or offered any help or advice?”

Kelly. D Burrows

Freeport Grand Bahama

PO. Box F 42977

Telephone 373 7126