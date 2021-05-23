LEVONNE DAWKINS DEAD AT 24: WHAT A SHAME

On 15 May 2021, this man at caption 24 years old was gunned down . It appears he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. He did not understand government, nor politics but he understood that someone he knew was connected to all that and that person was PLP. He had never voted but had registered and this election cycle he was going to vote for the first time and this time he would vote for the PLP, in Fox Hill. Sadly that is not to be. Cut down in the prime of his life. He and another died that fateful night. Dominique Rolle has been charged with the murders.