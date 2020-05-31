Local Government Elections Suspended

On 21 May 2020, the Competent Authority ( actually he is the incompetent authority) Dr. Hubert Minnis, the Prime Minister signed an order suspending local democracy in The Bahamas until this pandemic is over. The elections were to be held on 24 June 2020 but alas that event is off . In all things plead Covid 19. Down in St Kitts and Nevis, they are having a whole general election in the middle of the state of emergency on 5 June 2020. So what’s our problem. We hope that this suspension of local government elections is not a portent of what is to come with the general election. Dr. Minnis, knowing he is going to get soundly trounced, then seeks to use the emergency power to suspend the general elections.