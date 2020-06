The popular fine eatery Luciano’s that is housed in the former home of the father of Brent Symonette Sir Roland Symonette on East Bay Street, has announced that it is closing its doors It pleaded the Covid 19 crisis as the reason. All 75 employees are permanently laid off. This is quite sad. The FNM has that to lay on its conscience. The people who killed Luciano’s. The restaurant is owned by George Myers who also owns KFC in The Bahamas.