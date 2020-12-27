Ma Gwen Clarke Of Fox Hill Dies At 106 Years Of Age

From Senator Fred Mitchell:

I am saddened to learn just a few minutes ago that we have lost the matriarch of our village in Fox Hill Ma Gwendolyn Clarke. She was 106 years old. An excellent innings.

She was ready to go. A blessed soul. Im happy I got to know her. That Julian Believe and Jamal Rolle were able to present their talents to her. That the Fox Hill scouts honoured her. That the Queen was able to wish her happy birthday.

What a wonderful life she led.

What can we say : rest in peace.

To the whole family, to our member Rene Major, a grandniece, and to my former Foreign Affairs colleague Mikhail Bullard, her grand nephew, deep felt condolences.

Go with God Ma Gwen!

Senator Fred Mitchell

Chairman

Progressive Liberal Party

22 December 2020