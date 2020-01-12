This Week's Posts

Menu

MAJORITY RULE DAY IN NASSAU IN PHOTOS | 10 January 2020

Photos by Peter Ramsay

At Christ Church on 10 January 2020, Majority Rule Day: the Deputy Leader of the PLP Chester Cooper, wife of the Leader of the Opposition Ann Marie Davis, behind them is FNM Senator Dwight Sawyer, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Lady Igrid Darling, Dame Marguerite Pindling and behind them in the gold dress Senator Jobeth Coleby Davis and behind her High Commissioner for The Bahamas to India Lowell Mortimer.
At Christ Church for the Majority Rule Day Service 10 January 2020 is the Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd, Senator Jennifer Isaacs Dotson, behind her is Picewell Forbes MP, next to her former Prime Minister Perry Christie and Brent Symonette MP
At Christ Church for the Majority Rule Day Service 10 January 2020 is former MP Agatha Marcel
At the graveside at the Pindling Mausoleum to mark the 53rd anniverary of the Majority Rule Day 10 January 2020 are from left former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia Pratt, Lady Igrid Darling, MRs. Ann Marie Davis, Dame Marguerite Pindling, Chester Cooper MP, former Prime MInsietr Perry Christie and Senator JoBeth Coleby Davis.
At Christ Church for the official service for Majority Rule Day 10 January 2020 was Deputy Chair PLP Royn Lynes, former Deputy Prime Minister Cynthia Pratt, National Vice Chai Barry Griffin and former Ambassador Alma Adams.

