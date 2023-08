Statement From Chairman Progressive Liberal Party

On The Anniversary Of The Passing Of Sir Lynden Pindling

For Immediate Release

25 August 2023

Saturday 26 August 2023, marks the 23rd anniversary of the death of National Hero and the Father of the Nation, Sir Lynden Pindling. As a mark of respect and in honour of this great man, flags at PLP Headquarters throughout the country should be flown at half staff until sundown on Saturday 26 August 2023.

May he rest in peace.

End