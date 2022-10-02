Marking The 293rd Anniversary of the House of Assembly

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

On Thursday 29th September 2022, the Parliament of The Bahamas marked with a luncheon at Atlantis, for all present and former MPs, the 293rd anniversary of the establishment of the House of Assembly back in 1729 by Woodes Rogers, the then Royal Governor.  It has met continuously since then.  At the time, only white men over the age of 21 with property could participate.  Then black men and then women after 1962.  Dame Janet Bostwick became the first woman to be elected in 1982.  The photos show all the living Prime Ministers: Hubert Ingraham. Hubert Minnis,  Philip Davis, Perry Christie. The women now in the House in the photo are: Pia Glover Rolle, Lisa Rahming, JoBeth Coleby Davis, Glenys Hanna Martin, Ginger Moxey and Leslia Miller Brice.

This Week's Posts

PLP Bermuda Gives A Gift To PLP Bahamas

Trinity Episcopal Church in Back Bay, Boston in Massachusetts

A Curious Photo With Janet Bostwick And The FNMs On FB

New Northern VP For Bahamas Union Of Teachers

Marking The 293rd Anniversary of the House of Assembly

Association of Small Island States meet with the Egyptian Foreign Minister

THE TRAFFIC JAMS IN NEW YORK FOR THE ANNUAL UN SHOW

This Month's Posts

New Northern VP For Bahamas Union Of Teachers

Marking The 293rd Anniversary of the House of Assembly

Association of Small Island States meet with the Egyptian Foreign Minister

THE TRAFFIC JAMS IN NEW YORK FOR THE ANNUAL UN SHOW

P M AT THE U N: BLACK GOVERNED COUNTRIES MATTER TOO

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

WORKER KIDNAPPED IN HAITI HAS BEEN RELEASED

New York In Pictures Last Week

New Northern VP For Bahamas Union Of Teachers

Marking The 293rd Anniversary of the House of Assembly

Association of Small Island States meet with the Egyptian Foreign Minister

THE TRAFFIC JAMS IN NEW YORK FOR THE ANNUAL UN SHOW

P M AT THE U N: BLACK GOVERNED COUNTRIES MATTER TOO

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

Facebook-f Instagram