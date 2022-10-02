Marking The 293rd Anniversary of the House of Assembly

On Thursday 29th September 2022, the Parliament of The Bahamas marked with a luncheon at Atlantis, for all present and former MPs, the 293rd anniversary of the establishment of the House of Assembly back in 1729 by Woodes Rogers, the then Royal Governor. It has met continuously since then. At the time, only white men over the age of 21 with property could participate. Then black men and then women after 1962. Dame Janet Bostwick became the first woman to be elected in 1982. The photos show all the living Prime Ministers: Hubert Ingraham. Hubert Minnis, Philip Davis, Perry Christie. The women now in the House in the photo are: Pia Glover Rolle, Lisa Rahming, JoBeth Coleby Davis, Glenys Hanna Martin, Ginger Moxey and Leslia Miller Brice.