From: Bahamas Information Services

28 April 2021

NASSAU, THE Bahamas — Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas Her Excellency Dai Qingli paid a courtesy call on Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis at his official office on Wednesday 28 April 2021. Also present were Deputy Leader of the Opposition I. Chester Cooper; Sen. Fred Mitchell, Deputy Chief of Mission Yin Haigang. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)