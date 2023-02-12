MESSAGES OF HATE AND LIES FROM LINCOLN BAIN

We have asked the question more than once in this column and we ask it again, why is a man who preaches hate and murder Lincoln Bain still a free man in this country?  Why are intelligent people who ought to know better following a man of low intelligence, who has a criminal disposition and wreaks of political dishonesty?  It is disgraceful that you have intelligent people following someone who is an idiot.  When we say this, we immediately get feedback that he is smart and that he is responsible for driving the policy against the imagined invasion of immigrants.  Mr. Bain has had no effect on the policies of The Bahamas except to cause violence and disruption. For that, the police ought to be looking for him to lock him up.

MESSAGES OF HATE AND LIES FROM LINCOLN BAIN

