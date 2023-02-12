CARICOM MEETING TO BEGIN THIS WEEK

15 February to 18 February 2023

Heads of Government from around the Caribbean will gather in Nassau for the mid-year heads of government meeting of Caricom. The topics for the meeting will largely centre around Climate Change, Haiti, Food, and Energy Security. The Bahamas has a special interest in the internal democracy of the remaining dependent territories of the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy will address the conference by video link. Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada will join the conference live. There is also a special Foreign Minister’s meeting and there are delegations from the United States, South Korea, and the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) that will address the conference. The Chairman of the Conference is Philip Davis, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas. The official opening of the conference is 15 February 2023 at Atlantis at 6:30 pm. Then the session begins at Bahamar on the 16th and adjourns on the 18th February 2023.