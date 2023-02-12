THINGS GET NASTIER AND NASTIER FROM THE FNM

( Tribune photo: where was Hubert Minnis?)

Last week on Wednesday 8 February 2023, the House of Assembly met for what was supposed to be a quick 15 minute session to deal with the laying of bills and then suspend past the Caricom meeting which is taking place in Nassau this week. Michal Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, and his FNM colleagues decided that would not be case. They started banging on the table to the point where the Speaker had to at first suspend the House and then later conduct the business of the House through the banging noise on the table.

This violent behaviour of the FNM is the same violent behaviour that they countenance in the public square the week before that led to the threats of death against the Prime Minister. Now someone is in custody for making those threats against the Prime Minister. This is the kind of Bahamas that Michael Pintard and his colleagues wish to foment.

Just a few days before the Wednesday session of Parliament, the Member of Parliament for St Ann’s with the unfortunate name of Adrian White got up and made a racist dog whistle at the PLP, claiming that black hats worn by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs with white sails on it in Cat Island two weeks ago, were sending a message to the outside world, presumably Haitians, to tell them it was safe to come into The Bahamas. He had to withdraw it but the damage was done.

The story of the FNM is to throw nastiness out there and then when caught say “ Oops sorry, I didn’t mean it that way”

The business of the House continued throughout the banging but the next question is what does the PLP do when the House resumes? Almost certainly, there is going to be an attempt to provoke another incident. If it happens again, this will almost certainly lead to a physical confrontation between PLP supporters and these FNM members and their supporters.

Lynden Pindling once said to the FNM, pull back or draw blood. This is getting nastier and nastier and it is time for the FNM leader who is getting more and more frantic as he loses his grip on power in the FNM to take stock and pull back.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday, 11th February, 2023 up to midnight: 454,833;

Number of hits for the month of February up to Saturday, 11th February, 2023 up to midnight; 634,397;

Number of hits for the year 2023 up to Saturday, 11th February, 2023 up to midnight: 2,370,062.