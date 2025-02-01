MICHAEL PINTARD UNHINGED PART TWO

We present this week the video of the exchange between Michael Pintard and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, following the latter’s communication on the cars in Washington D C used by the Embassy. Our view is that the Parliament ought to move a formal vote of censure against Adrian White for the misleading information. Secondly, the observation about Mr. Pintard is that he is so easily unhinged. It is clear that he thinks that this strategy of acting crazy in the House is going to win him brownie points. However, it causes people to call him crazy. The Minister said not one word about fear and anxiety in Freeport about the fires. The only issue was a conversation with the Chief of Police in Freeport who said to the Minister that he was satisfied that they could meet any fire emergency. The issue of people’s fear and anxiety is quite another thing. As for the comment that because Mr. Mitchell is from Nassau, he cannot speak about Grand Bahama, the comment is simply so stupid as to defy further commentary. By that logic, Mr. Pintard who claims to live in Grand Bahama should not be commenting on anything anywhere else in The Bahamas.