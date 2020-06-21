Michael Turner Attorney At Law Dies

We are saddened by the passing of Attorney At Law Michael Craig Edward Turner, partner in the firm McKinney Tuner and Co. He passed away at home after a brief illness on Wednesday 17 June 2020. Mr. Turner was known for his attention to detail in both his personal and professional life, his impeccable manners, his keen sense and interest in Bahamian public affairs, his support of young Bahamians, his loyalty to friends and business associates and for his great sense of humour. He was devoted to his wife and family. Senator Fred Mitchell described him as his protector. May he rest in peace.