Military Honours For Former Commissioner Paul Farquharson

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A Full Military Funeral Service was held for the late Commissioner of Police (Retired) and Former High Commissioner to the Court of St. James, Paul H. Farquharson, QPM, at Christ Church Cathedral, August 10, 2023.  A Committal Service was then conducted with ’21 Gun Salute’ in Parliament Square.  Thereafter, the National Flag was presented by Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander to Mrs. Sharon Farquharson and the family.   (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

Prime Minister Philip Davis

Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith

