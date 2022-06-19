MINNIS JUMPS IN WITH BOTH FEET

There are or were all the stories about Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, and the special relationship with an unnamed person or persons in various missions of The Bahamas abroad. Then the story broken by Keith Bell of the alleged abuse of expenditure in one of the offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the FNM’s time. No name was called. No embassy was named. First to break ranks was Darren Henfield, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, who said that he did not know anything about it but it could only be the Brussels embassy that the Minister Keith Bell was talking about. Uh oh!. Then instead of keeping his damn mouth shut, the FNM’s last Prime Minister, Hubert Minnis opened his mouth and dived in with both feet. Long story, scratch all the denials and explanations, it seems clear there was a special relationship. The look on your face say ya guilty.