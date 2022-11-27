Minnis’ People Says He Has The Votes

The former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis’ supporters say he is within one vote in the Parliamentary group of the FNM to take back the reins of leadership from Michael Pintard. His supporters say sometime this week that may be confirmed, and the Parliamentarism of the FNM will pull another: Loretta Butler-Turner and go to the Governor General and remove Mr. Pintard. That would not be wise since it would leave Mr. Pintard with the party base and all Mr. Minnis would have is the MPs. He will be wiped out when the election comes.