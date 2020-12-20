MINNIS RUSHING UP AND DOWN THE COUNTRY

The Prime Minister in North Long Island to open the Monument Road.

So the talk is election is near. Ted Prill who is an advisor to the right wing nut cases in the United States, is the principal advisor to the Free National Movement and the rightwing nut cases here in The Bahamas. He is centred in Houston, Texas. So it is Mr. Prill who has the FNM Ministers giving the long boring reports to the country about what the FNM has done. All sound and fury signifying nothing. It is Mr. Prill who has the Prime Minister flying up and down the country, suppressing the Opposition by the pandemic regulations and using the money from the public treasury to campaign. The Prime Minister plans to spend Christmas in Cat Island. This will be the third time in as many weeks that he has been in the constituency of the Leader of the Opposition.