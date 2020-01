In his New Year’s statements to reporter Leandra Rolle of The Tribune and published in 2 January 2020, the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that he has seven years to fulfill his campaign promise to fulfill his campaign promises. This is chutzpah of the highest order. He is clueless as to how unpopular the Government is and that he has not a chance of hell in getting his mandate renewed. What a hapless hopeless Prime Minister.

