MINNIS SAYS HE’S RUNNING COME HELL OR HIGHWATER

Tribune photo by Dante Carrer

This story originally appeared in The Tribune 21 January 2025:

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has set himself on a collision course with the FNM’s current leadership by declaring yesterday that he plans to run in the next election despite not completing the party’s mandatory training sessions for aspiring candidates.

FNM’s leaders have insisted that as part of the party’s selection process, all potential candidates participate in a training module –– including its former standard bearer.

Dr Minnis acknowledged that he had not attended a session, claiming the mandate goes against the party’s procedure.

“That has never been the procedure, so I have done neither of any,” he said.

FNM leader Michael Pintard recently said more than 100 people have completed the training modules and been “tapped on their shoulder to get in the field and compete”.

Dr Minnis alluded to his reference yesterday, jokingly telling reporters that nobody had tapped him, adding: “Unless you want to tap me on my shoulder.”

Dr Minnis’s future in the FNM has been uncertain since he lost during the party’s one-day convention in June; Mr Pintard decisively won the leadership race, securing 486 votes to Dr Minnis’s 163.

His relationship with the party’s leadership has not significantly improved since then.

When asked if he is confident about running under the party’s ticket again, he said he answers to God and the people who guide him.

For his part, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands told The Tribune that Dr Minnis, like anyone else, was entitled to his views. However, he emphasised that the party believes its current procedure is robust and appropriate.

“I think we’ve been very clear about the qualifications for candidacy and I have nothing further to add,” he said.