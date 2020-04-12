MINNIS SAYS NO MORE FOREIGN MASKS BUT IT AIN’T WHAT IT SEEMS

File photo Magnetic Media 10 April 2020

So with a great deal of pride and fanfare, the FNM government put out another order on the Covid 19 matter. This time on 9 April 2020, they announced that with effect from 10 April 2020, no foreign made non-medical masks could be imported into The Bahamas. Three cheers for Minnis. Here he was fulfilling a promise to protect Bahamian manufacturers. Except yet again not so fast. When he spoke in the House of Assembly, he spoke of one company Carey’s where he said you could get the locally made masks. That company is reportedly connected to a prominent FNM former Minister. So was there some insider trading going on here? Further, what about all those importers who had their orders in train. The Government said don’t worry if you put in your order before 10 April 2020, they would be allowed to come in. Let’s see how this works in practice because often the practice at the border is different from what the government says. Customs will say something different when you actually present at the border.