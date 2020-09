Dr. Hubert Minnis the Prime Minister met with Union Leaders during the last week. One of them reported to this column that they could not sleep after what they heard. It appears that the Prime Minister now concedes that his government’s health services are so overwhelmed that they are making life and death decisions on who will survive when they present to the hospital on Covid 19. His view is Doctors make life and death decisions all the time. Some people will have to die.