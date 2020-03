So on Tuesday 25 February 2020 the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis held another fake town meeting which was really a rally by the FNM. He had plenty of empty seats to talk to. The meeting was a total flop and he spent his time not talking about how he will turn this economy around but about the PLP and Petr Nygard, the same Peter Nygard who it is alleged gave donations to the FNM which allegations the Prime Minister has not denied.