Mitchell At Church Of God

Fred Mitchell presents a love offering to Bishop Daniel Hall and Mrs Hall on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of his ordination as Pastor of Church of God Bernard Road 19 May 2022

Happy Anniversary China And The Bahamas: 25 Years

Fred Mitchell with Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs Davis with Ambassador Dai Qinqli of China, Graeme Davis of Bahamar, Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith, Ben Frisch of Bahamas Foods, Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard at the reception to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between the Peoples Republic of China and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. 19 May 2022