MITCHELL AT THE NAMING OF LITTLE BAHAMAS IN COCONUT GROVE, MIAMI

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with US Congresswoman Fredericka Wilson of Bahamian descent, with Commissioner Ken Russell, preside over the naming of Little Bahamas in Coconut Grove in Miami and the opening of the Fredericka Roberts Bahamian Museum of Arts and Culture dedicated to the Bahamian presence in South Florida 23 August 2022.

Addressing the Bahamian Diaspora in Miami at the commissioning of the Fredericka Roberts Museum of Bahamian Art and History in Coconut Grove now named Little Bahamas 22 August 2022. Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister.

This Week's Posts

THINGS ARE GOING WELL YET PEOPLE UNHAPPY

SHOOTING OURSELVES IN THE FOOT

THE BOULE: PM DAVIS AND FORMER PM PJ AND ANDY YOUNG

BACK TO SCHOOL

ADRIAN GIBSON WITHDRAWS THE CASE

THE CRETIN AND THE FIEND IN THE FNM ARE FIGHTING

MITCHELL RESPONDS TO HUBERT INGRAHAM

This Month's Posts

BACK TO SCHOOL

ADRIAN GIBSON WITHDRAWS THE CASE

THE CRETIN AND THE FIEND IN THE FNM ARE FIGHTING

MITCHELL RESPONDS TO HUBERT INGRAHAM

DUANE SANDS TRIES TO DEFEND THE DEAD FNM

TOO MUCH GOSSIP IN OUR PUBLIC POLICY

The Fox Hill Community Band

Public Service Minister Mitchell Speaks To Recruits

Rest In Peace Lynden Pindling

The PAHO Candidate Comes Calling

Wi Fi In Fox Hill

VOICE NOTE: FROM PLP CHAIRMAN & MINISTER OF PUBLIC SERVICE & FOREIGN AFFAIRS, FRIDAY, 26TH AUGUST 2022.

BACK TO SCHOOL

ADRIAN GIBSON WITHDRAWS THE CASE

THE CRETIN AND THE FIEND IN THE FNM ARE FIGHTING

MITCHELL RESPONDS TO HUBERT INGRAHAM

DUANE SANDS TRIES TO DEFEND THE DEAD FNM

TOO MUCH GOSSIP IN OUR PUBLIC POLICY

Facebook-f Instagram