MITCHELL AT THE NAMING OF LITTLE BAHAMAS IN COCONUT GROVE, MIAMI

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with US Congresswoman Fredericka Wilson of Bahamian descent, with Commissioner Ken Russell, preside over the naming of Little Bahamas in Coconut Grove in Miami and the opening of the Fredericka Roberts Bahamian Museum of Arts and Culture dedicated to the Bahamian presence in South Florida 23 August 2022.

Addressing the Bahamian Diaspora in Miami at the commissioning of the Fredericka Roberts Museum of Bahamian Art and History in Coconut Grove now named Little Bahamas 22 August 2022. Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister.